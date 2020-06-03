Sign in
Benton County marriage licenses June 3, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.
May 21

Quinsey Dalene Daulton, 36, and Terry Lee Fears, 31, both of Pea Ridge

Makiah Tyler Dane Kassing, 19, and Shelby-Katherine Ann Knott, 21, both of Garfield

May 22

Christofher Alexander Arroyo, 24, and Lidia Yadira Eliza Perez-Garcia, 22, both of Pea Ridge

May 26

Oliver Thomas Bogan, 22, Fairfield, Conn., and Jhomara Analy Hernandez-Orozco, 21, Pea Ridge

Brady Michael Varnell, 44, and Lee Ann Dixon, 37, both of Pea Ridge

General News on 06/03/2020

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

