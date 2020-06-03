May 21
Quinsey Dalene Daulton, 36, and Terry Lee Fears, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Makiah Tyler Dane Kassing, 19, and Shelby-Katherine Ann Knott, 21, both of Garfield
May 22
Christofher Alexander Arroyo, 24, and Lidia Yadira Eliza Perez-Garcia, 22, both of Pea Ridge
May 26
Oliver Thomas Bogan, 22, Fairfield, Conn., and Jhomara Analy Hernandez-Orozco, 21, Pea Ridge
Brady Michael Varnell, 44, and Lee Ann Dixon, 37, both of Pea RidgeGeneral News on 06/03/2020
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
