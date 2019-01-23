Emotions ran high Friday night in Blackhawk gym as tears, smiles, hugs and applause were shared.

In addition to both basketball teams winning close contests, the family that is Pea Ridge blessed some of their own -- the Allison family who went through an unexpected medical emergency recently.

One week to the day that Kennedy Allison passed out in class, she was back at school, smiling, crying, hugging and thanking all who had a hand in her survival. She and her parents presented gifts to her saviors and received gifts from many in the community.

Allison, 14, is the daughter of Keith and Jennifer Allison. She passed out in class on Friday, Jan. 11, was revived, taken to Northwest Medical, then to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where, after many tests, had a defibrillator implanted, and returned safely home.

Steve Badger, chief executive officer of Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, presented lifesaver awards to school nurse LaRay Thetford, teacher Connie Trotter and coach John King, each of whom were first in caring for Kennedy.

"First of all, nice job, Lady 'Hawks," Badger began, after the girls' defeat of previously undefeated Berryville Lady Bobcats.

"... for taking extraordinary action to save the life of your friend and classmate Kennedy Allison," Badger said. "Now Kennedy has not only survived but made a tremendous recovery. She's here with us tonight -- Kennedy come on out."

Wearing a Cheer for Kennedy t-shirt, Kennedy and her parents came out to applause and shouts.

"We're so thrilled and excited you're here tonight," Badger said. "And that's for a very specific reason -- because the individuals here with us didn't hesitate and acted appropriately in a very stressful situation."

Badger stressed "this is what we all need to remember:"

"They acted immediately."

"They didn't hesitate."

"They acted quickly."

"They recognized what was going on -- a very serious life-threatening event."

"They activated the EMS system -- very important in a situation such as this."

"They initiated CPR ... kept blood flowing to brain and organs."

"They actively utilized the automated external defibrillator -- AED -- that's very crucial."

"Now, our EMS team here were on the scene within two minutes," he said, as he introduced the emergency medical team -- LaRon Edwards, a paramedic working that day for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, who also works part-time in the Bentonville Emergency Department; Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Deputy Chief and Paramedic Jack Wassman and first responder Riley Heasley.

"If each of these individuals had not taken immediate life-saving steps, a very different outcome may have occurred," Badger said, turning to Kennedy who said: "I just want to say 'thank you' to everyone."

Athletic director Kevin Ramey introduced Amy Anderson who said: "We had a lot of people reach out ... saying what in the world can we do to help?"

She presented a stack of cards with monetary gift cards inside in as small increments as $20 or as large as $100, $200 or $300.

"Thank you to the community of Pea Ridge, this is your gift to the Allisons," Anderson said as applause erupted.

"But, wait, there's more," said Courtney Hurst, cheerleader coach, explaining that Kennedy is part of the cheer family. "Our amazing community -- you guys didn't let us down, never will. We're sticking together like we always will."

Hurst said donations were placed in a donation bucket during the past two home games totaling $1,600.

Kennedy and her parents smiled and cried when they received a check for $1,600 garnered from donations from the community for them.

Cheerleaders, crying, smiling, clapping gave her a pillowcase signed by fellow cheer leaders, stuffed animals and other gifts.

"Thank you, Pea Ridge community, for supporting your own!" Hurst said.

"We have good days. We have bad days. We stick together. We support each other," Ramey said.

"That's the beauty of Pea Ridge, we're family," Ramey said. "We would like to say 'Welcome home!'"

Assisting Badger were Turner Willis, administrative specialist, and Mickey Stout, Emergency Department director, joined by Northwest Health's Jaime Mann, the athletic trainer who serves Pea Ridge. Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department EMT Ryan Walker responded on Friday, Jan. 11, but was not present Friday, Jan. 18, during the ceremony.

