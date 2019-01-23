50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 23, 1969

When Loyd Miller handed us a corn-husk tied at the top and said he had brought us some groundhog, we never doubted it, knowing that the Millers were the ones who showed us where wild gooseberries grow on Pea Ridge and supplied us with a potted pepper plant and with whippoorwill peas for the winter. And sure enough, it was groundhog (or hog ground up), and the corn-husk wrapper was an old Ozarks way of wrapping sausage for winter storage and better flavor.

Another generation of youngsters used to say, in mild contempt, "You're not the only pebble on the beach." So, as it turns out, we are not the only Pea Ridge in Arkansas. Our family stopped to visit the other Pea Ridge last week as we returned home from Little Rock. It is located a few miles north of Atkins, Ark., down in the Arkansas River country. Someday, it would be nice to go back and have a little longer in which to get acquainted with these other Pea Ridgians. We found them to be friendly, nice folks-and all were smiling.

Superintendent Lionel J. Bienvenu, Pea Ridge National Military Park announced today that the Benton County Sheriff's office had been asked for assistance in the search for the person or persons respo9nsible for the theft of park audio-visual equipment. The articles taken are units from the wayside stations on the Park Tour Road. Their loss will hamper the interpretive program provided to the Pea Ridge Park visitors. As the park is a federal agency, the Park Service has the cooperation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigations outside of the park boundary.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1979

Graphic Scene's official weatherman, Frank Price, reports that Tuesday's snowstorm dumped three inches of snow on the area, but it was hard to measure since the winds were steady at about 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 38 miles per hour and drifting resulted. Drifts of over two feet deep were reported in Pea Ridge country. Lowest temperature recorded was early Wednesday morning at 4 degrees.

The most interesting and important matters to come before the board of education of Pea Ridge District 109 Monday night probably came up during the executive session following the regular meeting. Board President Keith Escue called for an executive session at approximately 8:55 p.m. The executive session was called for discussion of the topic listed on the agenda as "Since time is coming up soon for re-employment of personnel need to discuss and exchange ideas on this. (Normally we get around to principals' contracts in February or March and teachers soon after that.)"

Testing by the Pea Ridge guidance department this year has included the National Merit, the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and registering for the ACT and SAT. Scores this year have been high in both tests given on campus. The ASVAB covers many technical areas and 19 in the junior class and scores in the 90-98 percentile. Cecil Davis, John Lee, Carla David and Brenda Jordan led the class with from 1-5 scores of 98 percent. Individual conferences have been held with each member of the senior class. They were given materials related to their stated interests in schools and careers.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 26, 1989

The City of Pea Ridge refused last week to re-appoint Marshal Kelly Wallace to a second one-year term. Deputy Bill Joe Musgrove was named to temporarily fill the position. Mayor Mary Rogers said, "The appointment process is unique to Pea Ridge; we are the only city that does that," referring to the council's authority of appointment and re-appointment of the marshal. Wallace was asked to turn in his gear last Friday at 5 p.m. Muskgrove has been a deputy with the city since April 1988. Muskgrove was administered the oath of office at the council meeting.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom proposed consolidation of the two school libraries and the Pea Ridge Public Library. He said that the idea has been well received by those with whom he has discussed it. Higginbottom said that the building would free space for classrooms in the elementary and high school buildings. Mayor Mary Rogers said, "We're doing some research on it; it has possibilities. We won't do it unless it's good for both of us."

Officers and trustees of the Pea Ridge Cemetery Board have done their best to repair some of the damage caused by vandals at the cemetery. The damage was discovered a week ago. Vandals, perhaps on more than one occasion, meandered through the cemetery toppling headstones. Some board members were able to right some of the stones, though they are not necessarily as stable as they once were. Some of the older stones, however, shattered when they hit the ground. At the time the damage was discovered, Kelly Wallace was city marshal. He vowed to find the vandals and take them before a judge. They've a lesson to learn. When one destroys the property of another, sanctified or not, there is the obligation, voluntarily or by judgment, to replace it. The damage to those headstones must be taken as seriously as any crime committed in this town. It cannot and should not be tolerated by any of us.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999

It's time to look forward to welcome spring with the spring banners! The first of the new Pea Ridge seasonal banners have been bringing a look of winter and a warm welcome to everyone who drives through out town. The winter banners will be up until the first of March when they will be replaced by the spring banners. The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce congratulates the citizens of Pea Ridge for their community spirit and enthusiasm for the seasonal banner program, but the deadline is fast approaching to reach the goal for the spring banners and is it just 17 banners from being complete. A total of 67 banners are needed to reach the goal for all four seasons.

House members spent a full week considering issues and approved bills to lengthen the time required for drivers-in-training to have restricted licenses and to safeguard against fraud in the distribution of disability benefits. Rep. Dean Elliott of Maumelle sponsored the bill to require that new drivers, ages 16 to 18, would have to use restricted licenses for six months, increased from 60 days, prior to obtaining an unrestricted license. During this time, the new drivers would only be able to drive an automobile while accompanied by a licensed adult.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department is dedicated to informing the public of fire dangers and preventive measures in emergency situations. This being the season for the highest number of house fires, we feel it necessary to inform you of ways to insure that your family and home are as safe as possible from fire loss.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009

Icy streets and the dread of more ice, freezing rain and sleet prompted Mayor Jackie Crabtree to close all city offices Tuesday. Benton County District Court, Pea Ridge Department, which was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was, also canceled. It's the first time court as been canceled in Pea Ridge according to Court Clerk Sandy Button, who has worked for the city since 1977. Pea Ridge Schools closed at 11:30 a.m. after students completed a half day of school.

Two former Pea Ridge city councilmen squabbled with one another in the audience during the regular January City Council meeting. F. Joe Hart was on the agenda for the meeting. Jerry Burton was present to hear the announcement of the appointments to the Planning Commission, for which he had applied. Hart complained to the Council about the increased fire dues and the dues being billed on the city's Water Department bills. At the Dec. 16 council meeting, the council approved Ordinance 481, which amended the city code establishing the fire dues for the local volunteer fire department. "That's an illegal ordinance," Hart said. "You cannot delegate a responsibility; you can delegate an authority." Crabtree agreed to investigate Hart's concerns.

Strains of "On Top of Old Smokey" resounded through the home of Reuben Pauly just east of Gateway Friday morning. He said his wife sat down at the piano and began playing during the brief respite between two fire calls at their home. Danny Christianson, who lives next door, said his daughter heard popping and crackling and saw bright lights from the flame. She awakened him and he ran to the Pauly's house. The initial call drew firefighters out from NEBCO, Avoca, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and Inspiration Point. Firefighters extinguished the flames which destroyed a shed. They left the scene and were recalled to the scene for a rekindle. Pauly and his wife have lived in the three-bedroom house for 15 years.

