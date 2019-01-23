Monday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Biscuit & sausage, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, celery sticks with ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, roll, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or corn dog

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

Friday, Feb.1

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, spiced apples or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 01/23/2019