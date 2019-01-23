Monday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Biscuit & sausage, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, celery sticks with ranch, applesauce or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, roll, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned fries, diced pears or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or corn dog
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
Friday, Feb.1
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, spiced apples or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
