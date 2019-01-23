The CBS/MaxPreps Arkansas 4A undefeated and top-ranked Berryville Lady Bobcats brought their 20-0 record to the Blackhawk gymnasium last week. In a game that was controlled by the Bobcats until the third quarter, the home Lady Blackhawks held the visitors to just 2 points in the third quarter leading to a narrow 46-43 upset victory.

The huge win was the first time in history that a Blackhawk sports team defeated a No. 1-ranked team, thus adding another noteworthy event to the Pea Ridge athletic successes of the past few years.

The result of the win was to create a logjam of four teams at the top of the 4A-1 district all having 5-1 league records. Berryville and Harrison are tied for the lead of the East Division with Pea Ridge and Farmington leading the West.

Tuesday night, the 'Hawks were to travel to Harrison for an important league battle, and on Tuesday, Jan. 29, the locals will host Farmington with those two games going a long way to set the seedings for the district tournament to be held in Harrison.

On the boys side of things, the 'Hawks (6-1) are a half game behind West Division leader Farmington (6-0), with the East Division leader Huntsville at 6-0. The 'Hawks were scheduled to play Harrison Tuesday night with both teams having one loss each in conference play.

Next week, the Blackhawks will host Farmington in a very big contest with the winner likely assuming the lead of the West Division. The next big game will be the road trip to Huntsville, the other divisional leader.

Both boys and girls teams have a rugged road ahead to gain a high seed for the district playoffs. The girls district will be the toughest one in the state with four of the top eight teams in the state in the state. The regional will be an almost replay of the district meet for the girls with only one 4A-4 team (Clarksville) ranked in the Top 10.

Season mid-point

Statistics, Standings and Rankings

The conference season is just past the mid-point so I ran the numbers available so far concerning each teams' offensive output, defensive prowess and the margins of wins/losses averages.

The Blackhawk boys have the largest differential between their offense and their defense, averaging 26 points more per game than their opponents' score (66-40). The Lady 'Hawks are leading the league in offensive output with the boys leading the district in defense.

Gravette's boys lead the league in scoring but their defense allows more points than they score. As is usually the case, a team's defense is a greater indicator of how big a playoff threat they are than the amount of points they can score.

A really good team's defense often depresses the amount they can score themselves by forcing the opposing offense to spend a lot of time trying to get into scoring position. The past few Blackhawk games saw the opposition spend more than a minute on a single possession trying to get off a shot.

State paper rates

Blackhawks highly

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette now ranks both Blackhawk basketball teams in the top four in their 4A State Poll.

Both teams are up a notch from last week with the teams' wins over Berryville Friday. Batesville leads the girls' poll with Little Rock Mills the top pick in the boys' poll.

The Democrat-Gazette poll is voted on by staff writers whose opinions often vary from the MaxPreps/CBS poll which relies on computer technology to come up with polling power numbers.

Polls are usually an insight into what teams may have the best shot at doing well in the playoffs. Being how it is high school sports, nothing is ever set in stone and upsets often happen. Polls won't advance a team anywhere, but it is something fans often enjoy reading.

Democrat-Gazette

4A Girls Super Six

1. Batesville^18-2

2. DeQueen^17-2

3. Berryville^20-1

4. Pea Ridge^18-3

5. Farmington^16-4

6. Pottsville^12-7

Democrat-Gazette

4A Boys Super Six

1. Little Rock Mills^16-4

2. Pea Ridge^17-4

3. Jonesboro Westside^15-3

4. Blytheville^12-4

5. Magnolia^12-3

6. Farmington^15-6

4A-1 District stats

Girls offense

1. Pea Ridge^60 ppg

2. Gravette^59 ppg

3. Farmington^54 ppg

4. Berryville^52.2 ppg

5. Harrison^52 ppg

6. Gentry^43 ppg

7. Prairie Grove^37 ppg

8. Huntsville^35 ppg

9. Shiloh^28 ppg

Boys offense

1. Gravette^71 ppg

2. Harrison^69 ppg

3. Pea Ridge^66 ppg

4. Huntsville^64 ppg

5. Gentry^58 ppg

6. Farmington^56 ppg

7. Berryville^52 ppg

8. Shiloh^46 ppg

9. Prairie Grove^45 ppg

Girls defense

1. Berryville^30 ppg

2. Harrison^37 ppg

3. Huntsville^38 ppg

4. Pea Ridge^43 ppg

5. Farmington^44 ppg

6. Shiloh^48 ppg

7. Gravette^57 ppg

8. Prairie Grove^61 ppg

9. Gentry^62 ppg

Boys defense

1. Pea Ridge^40 ppg

2. Farmington^41 ppg

3. Prairie Grove^52 ppg

4. Harrison^57 ppg

5. Shiloh^59 ppg

6. Berryville^60 ppg

7. Huntsville^61 ppg

8. Gravette^72 ppg

9. Gentry^73 ppg

Point differential

Girls

Berryville^+22 ppg

Pea Ridge^+17 ppg

Harrison^+15 ppg

Farmington^+10 ppg

Gravette^+1 ppg

Huntsville^-3 ppg

Gentry^-19 ppg

Shiloh^-20 ppg

Prairie Grove^-24 ppg

Boys

Pea Ridge^+26 ppg

Farmington^+15 ppg

Harrison^+11 ppg

Huntsville^+3 ppg

Gravette^-1 ppg

Berryville^-8 ppg

Shiloh^-13 ppg

Gentry^-15 ppg

Prairie Grove^-19 ppg

4A-1 District standings

West Division Girls

1. Pea Ridge^5-1

1. Farmington^5-1

3. Gravette^4-3

4. Gentry^1-6

5. Prairie Grove^0-6

East Division Girls

1. Berryville^5-5

2. Harrison^5-1

3. Huntsville^3-3

4. Shiloh^0-6

West Division Boys

1. Farmington^6-0

2. Pea Ridge^6-1

3. Prairie Grove^2-4

4. Gravette^2-6

5. Gentry^1-7

East Division Boys

1. Huntsville^6-0

2. Harrison^5-1

3. Berryville^2-4

4. Shiloh^1-5

MaxPreps 4A

Basketball polls

Jan. 17, 2019

North Region Girls

Top Eight Teams

1. Berryville^20-0

2. Farmington^15-4

3. Pea Ridge^17-3

4. Clarksville^16-4

5. Harrison^15-4

6. Morrilton^13-5

7. Pottsville^11-7

8. Gravette^10-7

North Region Boys

Top Eight Boys teams

1. Pottsville^14-4

2. Harrison^14-5

3. Pea Ridge^16-4

4. Farmington^14-6

5. Dardanelle^17-3

6. Huntsville^13-6

7. Subiaco^11-7

8. Ozark^10-6

District, regional power rankings

Every season, the strength of the separate 4A districts and regions waxes and wanes with the availability of talent and programs. This year has seen a lot of fluidity of change with so many formerly 5A programs moved down into 4A status in basketball.

In football, the 4A-7 district was a football powerhouse last fall, but in basketball, the 4A-7 is easily the weakest one in the state.

There was no 4A-5 district in football but this new league is easily the most powerful one to date in basketball. Four of the top seven ranked boys teams in the state are in that district. The 4A-3 was the weakest district in football in Arkansas, but is the second best district in roundball, having three of the top nine including top-ranked Little Rock Mills.

Boys 4A District

power rankings

A score of 10 is perfect

1. District 4A-5^15

2. District 4A-3^31

3. District 4A-1^51

4. District 4A-4^59

5. District 4A-8^81

6. District 4A-7^104

GIRLS 4A District

power ranking

The 4A-1 is easily the class of Arkansas 4A schools with three of the top four ranked teams in the state in the local league (Pea Ridge, Berryville and Farmington).

The 4A-1 has been statewide power in girls' basketball for years with the addition of programs from Harrison and Farmington making a tough league even tougher.

Girls district rankings

District 4A-1^16

District 4A-3^39

District 4A-4^50

District 4A-8^62

District 4A-5^77

District 4A-7^78

MaxPreps State 4A

overall girls poll

Jan. 19, 2019

1. Berryville^20-0

2. Batesville^18-2

3. Farmington^15-4

4. Pea Ridge^17-3

5. Clarksville^16-4

6. Brookland^11-5

7. Star City^16-3

8. Harrison^15-4

9. DeQueen^17-2

10. Highland^11-7

11. Morrilton^13-5

12. Pottsville^11-7

13. Camden^15-3

14. Stuttgart^17-2

15. Warren^8-3

16. Pulaski^10-6

17. eStem^13-7

18. Gravette^10-7

19. Pocahontas^12-9

20. Bauxite^15-5

21. Heber Springs^9-8

22. Nashville^9-5

23. Ozark^9-11

24. Valley View^8-10

25. Huntsville^7-12

26. Dardanelle^8-11

27. Mena^9-8

28. Magnolia^8-7

29. Gentry^8-9

30. Prairie Grove^5-10

31. Monticello^7-9

32. McClellan^7-8

33. Robinson^7-8

34. Forrest City^6-10

35. Dover^8-11

36. Lonoke^7-10

37. Southside^4-15

38. Crossett^11-7

39. Shiloh^5-14

40. Blytheville^3-14

41. Westside^4-12

42. Mills^5-12

43. Arkadelphia^4-13

44. Malvern^3-13

45. Hope^1-9

46. Wynne^0-16

47. Hamburg^2-16

MaxPreps State 4A

Overall boys poll

Jan. 19, 2019

1. Mills^15-4

2. Forrest City^11-5

3. Westside^13-2

4. McClellan^13-6

5. Blytheville^11-4

6. Pottsville^14-4

7. Magnolia^11-3

8. eStem^15-9

9. Brookland^12-4

10. Harrison^14-5

11. Pea Ridge^16-4

12. Farmington^14-6

13. Southside^13-6

14. Dardanelle^17-3

15. Mena^15-5

16. Huntsville^13-6

17. Lonoke^9-7

18. Monticello^10-6

19. Pulaski^7-7

20. Subiaco^11-7

21. Robinson^8-9

22. Valley View^9-8

23. Morrilton^10-9

24. Stuttgart^9-8

25. Ozark^11-7

26. Warren^8-5

27. Camden^7-8

28. Star City^9-8

29. Nashville^7-6

30. Bauxite^9-10

31. Arkadelphia^6-5

32. Malvern^7-10

33. Crossett^6-9

34. Highland^8-12

35. Hamburg^9-10

36. Berryville^9-11

37. Prairie Grove^5-10

38. Clarksville^6-13

39. Gravette^10-10

40. Dover^9-10

41. Batesville^5-11

42. Heber Springs^7-12

43. Batesville^5-13

44. Shiloh^3-16

45. Gentry^7-11

46. Pocahontas^3-12

47. Wynne^3-16

48. DeQueen^2-15

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

