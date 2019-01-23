Wednesday, Jan. 23

11:30 a.m. -- Story-time, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, Jan. 24

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Open play game day, ages 5 & up, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

Friday, Jan. 25

3:30 p.m. -- "Leap!" (Rated PG), Friday Flix, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Jan. 26

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave.

noon-1:30 p.m. -- Beginner's Watercolor Class, ages 18 & up, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Jan. 28

5 p.m. -- High School Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-7 p.m. -- Yoga classes, Pea Ridge Community Library (mats not provided)

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

5 p.m. -- Teen Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Jan. 30

11:30 a.m. -- Story-time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

