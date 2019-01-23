ATU Fall 2018 Dean's List
Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2018 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.
A total of 1,999 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2018. Included in the fall 2018 Dean's List are 802 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 6.4 percent increase over fall 2017.
The members of the fall 2018 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List, listed alphabetically by the town of their permanent address, are:
GARFIELD:
• Courtney Renee Christensen,
• Mary Elizabeth Coonce,
• Malory Dawn Dove (4.0);
PEA RIDGE:
• Christian Gage Cawthon,
• Marlana Brooke Coupland (4.0),
• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0),
• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0),
• Mark Dylan Roughton,
• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman (4.0),
• Wyatt Eugene Weber, and
• Kiley Leeann West (4.0).
