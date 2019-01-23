ATU Fall 2018 Dean's List

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2018 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,999 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2018. Included in the fall 2018 Dean's List are 802 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 6.4 percent increase over fall 2017.

The members of the fall 2018 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List, listed alphabetically by the town of their permanent address, are:

GARFIELD:

• Courtney Renee Christensen,

• Mary Elizabeth Coonce,

• Malory Dawn Dove (4.0);

PEA RIDGE:

• Christian Gage Cawthon,

• Marlana Brooke Coupland (4.0),

• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0),

• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0),

• Mark Dylan Roughton,

• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman (4.0),

• Wyatt Eugene Weber, and

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0).

