Tuesday, Jan. 15

11:50 a.m. Ethan Aron-Lakoda McDaniel, 21, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; first-degree interference with emergency communications; violations of conditions of release

3:36 p.m. Derrick Wayne Croy, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony parole violation

Thursday, Jan. 17

1:51 p.m. Riley Ahrens Blaire, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

4:51 p.m. Zachary Lee Brown, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance

Friday, Jan. 18

12:33 a.m. Ashton Blake Hill, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation

7:35 p.m. Teresa May Lloyd, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; and second degree endangering welfare of minor

11:15 p.m. Joshua Craig Phillips, 39, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, felony aggravated assault; aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer of an employee of a correctional facility; third-degree domestic battering; public intoxication - drinking in public

Tuesday, Jan. 22

1:01 a.m. Brittany Jean Yerton, 30, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

