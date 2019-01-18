SPRINGDALE -- Getting fouled was about the only thing that slowed down Will Pridmore as he powered Farmington to a 65-49 win against Shiloh Christian on Friday.

Pridmore hit 19 of 24 free throws and led all scorers with 35 points to help his team remain in control most of the way. His performance helped the Cardinals (16-6, 7-0) remain unbeaten in 4A-1 Conference play.

"(Pridmore) is the best player in the league," said Shiloh Christian coach Jacob Skinner. "He had 35 points tonight and we really tried to limit his touches."

Shiloh Christian (3-18, 1-6) showed a spark early and made several rally attempts, but each was thwarted by Pridmore or Jaylen Montez, who contributed 15 points and key plays on both ends of the court.

"I thought Jay had one of his best games for us this year," said Farmington coach Beau Thompson. "Made some under control shots, drove and put it in a couple of times, which he is really good at. He's a senior who's kind of waited his turn and he picked a good night to play well."

Behind a relentless full-court press defense and a raucous Colors Day crowd, the Saints kept it close early. They even grabbed an 8-3 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Drew Dudley and Seth Rosenfeld. But Farmington answered with a 22-5 run, including 13 points by Pridmore, to take a 25-13 lead and kept the Saints at arm's length the rest of the way.

That included a stretch where the Cards scored 13 unanswered points. They put up the final six points of the first quarter and the first seven points of the second quarter with Pridmore scoring six of his points during the run.

"(Saints) are different to play against," Thompson said. "They are tough in that press and play hard and are well-coached, but we've gotten a little better every game after the (holiday) break and really since conference play began.

"We've still got a lot of tough games ahead of us, so we just need to keep putting some wins up to give ourselves a chance to get in the regional tournament."

Shiloh Christian closed the margin to single digits (33-24) on consecutive buckets by Sean Cranna late in the second quarter, but that was as close as the Saints would get as Pridmore finished the half on a personal 4-1 to give his team a 37-25 halftime edge.

Farmington 18 19 16 12 -- 65

Shiloh Christian 13 12 13 11 -- 49

Farmington: Pridmore 35, Montez 15, Shelley 6, Valenzuela 6, Whitmore 3.

Shiloh Christian (3-18, 1-6): Cranna 14, Rosenfeld 11, Russ 10, Dudley 5, Lowe 5, Henry 4.

Girls

Farmington 67, Shiloh Christian 34

Shiloh Christian's 6-foot-3 sophomore Anna McCredy swished a jumper from the X-spot to tie the score at 6-6 early on, but things quickly went downhill for the Lady Saints from there.

The Lady Cardinals (16-4, 5-1) answered with a 16-2 run and led 24-11 by the end of the first quarter behind 12 points from Alexis Roach. Farmington senior Madisyn Pense's 3-pointer with 5:34 remaining in regulation made it 62-32 and ended the night for the Lady Cardinals' starters.

Tori Kersey scored team-high 20 points while Roach and Makenna Vanzant each finished with 12 points. Vanzant also added eight assists.

McCredy led the Lady Saints (5-15, 0-6) with 20 points and Ryli Russ chipped in 10.

Farmington 24 16 15 12 -- 67

Shiloh Christian 11 6 9 8 -- 34

Farmington (16-4, 5-1): Kersey 20, Roach 12, Vanzant 12, Johnson 9, Pense 9, Ball 3, Gurrola 2.

Shiloh Christian (5-15, 0-6): McCredy 20, Russ 10, Sandefer 2, Thompson 2.

Preps Sports on 01/19/2019