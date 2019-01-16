It's been raining. It's been cold. We've been stuck in the house and we're itching to get out. Let's go to Hobbs State Park for Wonders of Winter Wildlife. Bring the whole family and have some fun.

Birds 'N breakfast: Enjoy some coffee, juice, and donuts on us. The University of Arkansas will be catching birds, and then releasing them back into the wild. Bring your camera for close up bird photos.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Ark. Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection

What: Wonders of Winter Wildlife Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Local wildlife rehabilitator, Lynn Sciumbato, will give her always popular "Raptor Rescue" program using live birds native to northwest Arkansas.

Also, the Cowboy's Catering food truck will be here to make it easy to have lunch.

9 -10:30 a.m. -- Birds 'N Breakfast

9 a.m. -- 1:30 p.m. -- Form and Function of Bird Skulls: Rick Jones

9 a.m. -- 1:30 p.m. -- Eagle Nest Model: Ken Leonard

9 a.m. -- 1:30 p.m. -- Mammal Furs: Tom and Lisa Edminston

9 a.m. -- 1:30 p.m.-- Bird Cafe': Cathy Patterson

10:30 -- 11 a.m. -- Migration Headache:

11 a.m. -- 1 p.m. -- Cowboy's Catering Food Truck: Get lunch here

11 a.m. -- 12 p.m. -- Raptor Rescue: Lynn Sciumbato (Live birds)

1 -- 2 p.m. -- Black Bears: Denis Dean

2 -- 2:30 p.m. -- Survival Games: Jay Schneider

2:30 -- 3 p.m. -- Survival Strategies for Winter Wildlife: Chris Pistole

3 -- 3:45 p.m. -- Ozark Plateau Hike with interpreter Chris Pistole

3 -- 4:30 p.m. -- Eagle Watch Cruise*

*Eagle cruises require pre-registration

Cost: $10+ tax/adult, $5+ tax/child 6-12

For information and to register for the eagle watch tour, call: 479-789-5000

For information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rental: Call: 479-789-5000

Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

