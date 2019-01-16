William 'Bill' H. Bassham

William (Bill) H. Bassham, 89, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers, Ark. He was born in Sand Springs, Okla., on Jan. 31, 1929, to Benjamin (Ben) Edgar Bassham and Sarah Elizabeth (Young) Bassham.

He married Donna N. Schell in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 7, 1993.

He was a 1947 graduate of Rogers High School. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Germany. He worked for H.W.R. Construction supervising the building of churches in several surrounding states before retiring. His hobbies and favorite pastimes included going fishing in Canada, going to auctions and estate sales, watching NASCAR races, attending to and raising the animals on the farm, cooking, gardening, traveling and collecting antiques.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife on Feb. 14, 2016; his parents; brother, Edgar Carlson Bassham; and sisters, Phyllis Kay Laughlin and Patricia Ann Matthew.

Survivors are a daughter, Shelley Bassham of Jacksonville, Fla; two sons, Stephen Bassham of Fayetteville and William H. Bassham, Jr. and wife Florence of Bella Vista; three grandchildren, Heather Thompson and husband John, Melissa Burnett and husband Joshua and Leah Brammer; four great-grandchildren, Tinsley, Avery, Trinity and Payton; brother, Ben L. Bassham and wife Carlyn of Kent, Ohio; Donna's two daughters and granddaughter, Cynthia (VanZandt) Smith and husband Robert Smutny of Pea Ridge; Lesa (VanZandt) Lohman and husband Louis Lohman of Garland, Texas; and their daughter Amber Lohman of Garland, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Circle Of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72764.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. His ashes will be interred at a later date in Benton County Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab along with Circle of Life Hospice for the care, concern and comfort provided to Bill.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bobby Glenn Bise

Bobby Glenn Bise, 84, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. He was born in Stuart, Okla., on June 23, 1934, to Thomas Jefferson and Runie Marie (Landcaster) Bise.

He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Mary; brothers, Loyde and Bill Bise; father-in-law, William Jasper Cook; mother-in-law, Nancy Ann Cook; and son-in-law, Darrell Wayne Haskins.

Survivors are his sons, Thomas and wife Debbie Bise of Pea Ridge, Ark., and James and his wife Vera Bise of Bentonville, Ark.; daughter, Margaret Haskins of Denison, Texas; brother, Kenneth and wife Mary Bise of Achille, Okla.; sister, Dorotha and husband David Garrett of Achille; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the Rollins Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the Rollins Funeral Chapel.

Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels of Benton County (https://www.mow-bentonco.org).

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers (www.RollinsFuneral.com).

Dorothy Adaline Fisher

Dorothy Adaline Fisher, 102, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 6, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born October 3, 1916 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Bruce Miller John and Nina Florence Roush John.

She was a homemaker and owned a turkey ranch in California retiring after 35 years. She was a loving, faithful, caring wife and mother; a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother and was a member of The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John C. Fisher in 1995; a step-son, Jay Fisher; and four sisters, Marjorie Cummings, Lillian Ackerman, Lola Coughlin and Adaline Chulack.

Survivors are a son, John Kline and wife Donna of Pea Ridge; a daughter, Marie Patton and husband Tom of Pea Ridge; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Editor's note: The Fisher obituary is being republished to correct errors in first obituary received and published last week.

Patricia Lynn Montrym

Patricia Lynn Montrym, 77, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born April 9, 1941, in West Frankfort, Ill., to Virgil Morthland and Martha Thurman Morthland.

She married Anthony Montrym Jr. April 23, 1960. She loved to fish and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Her family and her grandchildren were her everything.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and three brothers.

Survivors are her husband, Tony of the home; three daughters, Lori Salas of Morelia, Mexico, Toni Moses and husband Kim of Greeley, Colo., and Martha Skidmore and husband Thad of Bentonville, Ark.; five grandchildren, Alex Salas, Miki Salas, Ryan Moses, Millie Skidmore and Brock Skidmore; and numerous extended family members.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences maybe made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth 'Butch" Russell

Kenneth "Butch" Russell, 78, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1940 in Rogers, Ark., the son of William Kent and Dorothy Hatfield Russell.

He formerly worked for Ralston Purina in Springdale, Ark. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Avoca Christian Church.

Survivors are his brother, Steve Russell and wife Geraldene of Lowell, Ark.; and niece, Gina and husband Eddie of Bella Vista, Ark.

Graveside services were held 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Benton County Memorial Gardens in Rogers.

An online guest book is available at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, AR 72756.

Obits on 01/16/2019