Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Dec. 1

Pea Ridge Junior High School

1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes.

Noncritical violations: None

Pea Ridge Primary School

1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: There were not paper towels available for drying hands. Milk in the walk-in cooler was at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Scoops with no handle were being used in bulk food containers.

Dec. 4

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: There was no consumer advisory for raw and undercooked foods.

Noncritical violations: Raw chicken was stored above individual containers of ready-to-eat sauce. An employee was washing and rinsing dishes, but not sanitizing. Containers of seasonings were not labeled. Single-service items were being reused for food storage. Scoops with no handles were being used in bulk food containers.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

240 Slack St., Pea Ridge

No violations.

General News on 01/16/2019