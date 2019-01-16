Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Dec. 1
Pea Ridge Junior High School
1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes.
Noncritical violations: None
Pea Ridge Primary School
1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
No violations.
Village Market
17047 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: There were not paper towels available for drying hands. Milk in the walk-in cooler was at 43 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Scoops with no handle were being used in bulk food containers.
Dec. 4
Rainbow House Asian Bistro
143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: There was no consumer advisory for raw and undercooked foods.
Noncritical violations: Raw chicken was stored above individual containers of ready-to-eat sauce. An employee was washing and rinsing dishes, but not sanitizing. Containers of seasonings were not labeled. Single-service items were being reused for food storage. Scoops with no handles were being used in bulk food containers.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery
240 Slack St., Pea Ridge
No violations.General News on 01/16/2019
Print Headline: Health Dept. inspections