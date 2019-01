"Pick'n at the Ridge"

Southern Gospel Singing

The date has changed for the "Pick'n at the Ridge" gospel sing. It will be at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month -- Jan. 19, 2019 -- in Camp's Auction Barn. Come join us and help us start the new year singing praises to the Lord! For information, call Terry at 790-7276 or Russell at 903-0024.

Community on 01/16/2019