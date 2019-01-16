New Meadowbrook EH Club

The members of New Meadowbrook Extension Homemakers Club of Garfield met at the home of Roxie Geddie in Rogers, Ark., on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

President Karen Launderville brought the meeting to order with members reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Karen gave the devotions and Secretary Ione Kauffeld read the minutes of the previous meeting. The Treasurer's report was given by Roxie.

The lesson for the meeting was on Ways to Save given by Karen. A discussion of the club project for the year, which is God's Pantry in Garfield. The Pantry is open on Thursdays, and food will be delivered to the volunteers that are working that day. The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at the home of Roxie Geddie.

Ione Kauffeld, secretary

