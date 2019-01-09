Monday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, spinach salad, potato wedges, applesauce or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Open faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Thursday, Jan. 17
Breakfast: Fruit parfaits, granola packet, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or beef tacos
Friday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or loaded baked potato
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus