Monday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, refried beans, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, spinach salad, potato wedges, applesauce or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Open faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Thursday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Fruit parfaits, granola packet, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Chicken tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or beef tacos

Friday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, 1 percent white milk or fat free flavored milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or loaded baked potato

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 01/09/2019