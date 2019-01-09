PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge shot lights out from 3-point land on the way to handing Prairie Grove a 59-28 drubbing on Friday, Dec. 21.

The first half was disastrous for the Lady Tigers, while Pea Ridge seemingly had everything going their way including the fact that Prairie Grove only attempted four free throws for the entire game.

Pea Ridge 59, Prairie Grove 28 Pea Ridge^21^21^9^7^—^59 Prairie Grove^7^3^14^4^—^28 Pea Ridge (12-3, 3-1): Hollyn Davis 21, Katelyn Swope 12, Gabby Adams 10, Winn 9, Maria Socha 9 Prairie Grove (5-5, 0-3): Emily Grant 5-13 0-0 14, Larisha Crawford 2-5 0-0 6, Mariah Halbert 2-6 0-2 5, Jasmine Wynos 1-3 0-0 2, Kaylee Elder 0-3 1-2 1, Jordan Sugg 0-2 0-0 0, Lexie Madewell 0-9 0-0 0, Logan Meadors 0-1 0-0 0, Gracie Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-43 1-4 28 3-point Goals — ^Prairie Grove 7-20 (Grant 4-9, Crawford 2-4, Halbert 1-1, Sugg 0-1, Wynos 0-1, Madewell 0-2, Elder 0-2) ^Pea Ridge — 9 (Davis 4, Swope 4) Rebounds — Prairie Grove 19 (Wynos 6), Pea Ridge 35 Assists — Prairie Grove 7 (Crawford 2, Madewell 2), Pea Ridge 15 Steals — Prairie Grove 2 (Madewell, Halbert), Pea Ridge 4 Blocks — Pea Ridge 1 (Socha) Turnovers — Prairie Grove 12

Lady Blackhawks Katelyn Swope, Hollyn Davis and Gabbi Adams all hit treys for Pea Ridge as the Lady Blackhawks opened up a 21-3 lead in the first quarter. Prairie Grove's uphill battle was compounded when Pea Ridge scored the first 17 points of the second period to set the stage for a blowout. Swope had two more 3-pointers during the run which pushed Pea Ridge's lead to 38-7. Davis added another and the Lady Blackhawks took a 42-10 lead into halftime.

Davis nailed two more 3-pointers in the fourth and finished with 21 points. Swope added 12 and Gabby Adams 10 for the Lady Blackhawks, while Emily Grant led Prairie Grove (5-5, 0-3) with 14.

Early in the season Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud predicted one of the biggest challenges to having a successful season would be the Lady Tigers holding their own on the boards. Pea Ridge out-rebounded the Lady Tigers by 10 (35-25).

