Wednesday, Jan. 9

11:30 a.m. -- Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, Jan. 10

1 p.m. -- Library Board meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library, open to the public

6 p.m. -- Friends of the Library meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library, open to the public

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Jan. 11

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Jan. 12

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave.

11:30 a.m. -- Sensory Saturday, ages 6 & under, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Monday, Jan. 14

All day -- De-Stress Color "Sesh," all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-7 p.m. -- Yoga classes, Pea Ridge Community Library, mats not provided

7 p.m. -- Cannonball 4-H Club, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria; for information, call Tony Bauhaus at 479-366-3708.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6-8 p.m. -- Dave Ramsey class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, Jan. 16

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- Quilter's Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

11:30 a.m. -- Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

