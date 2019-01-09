Stitched With Love

Happy New Year from Stitched with Love.

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting Dec.11, 2018. After cutting batting for quilt kits, there was a Cookie and Sock Exchange. Members had a great time eating and exchanging Christmas socks. There was also a show and tell by two of the members. Each month, the club plans to host this, so members are encouraged to find something unique they have made, take it to the meeting and show other members what they can do.

In the eight months since club members started sewing together, Stitched with Love completed and delivered to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 401 quilts, 635 hats, and 325 pillows. Club members all should be proud of their hard work in getting this accomplished.

The club also had a visitor from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Flip Putthoff. He stopped at the Pea Ridge Library and saw the club's flyer on the bulletin board and decided to come and see what Stitched with Love was all about. He took pictures of the group and a few days later there was an article in the newspaper.

Have you ever wanted a feel good experience knowing that you are making a difference in the life of a seriously ill child? This is what Stitched with Love is all about.

We invite anyone interested to come to the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Pea Ridge. Come and check us out we would love to meet you.

For information, call Linda at 479-531-5381 or Cinda at 479-644-9760.

Community on 01/09/2019