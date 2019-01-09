Mayor Jackie Crabtree took the oath of office from Betsy Harrell, Benton County Clerk, on New Year's Day.

Pea Ridge City Clerk Sandy Button was sworn in by Betsy Harrell, Benton County Clerk.

Judge Doug Schrantz administered the oath of office to Cody Keene who was elected to the Pea Ridge City Council during the November elections.

Matt Ahart was elected in November to the Pea Ridge City Council. He was sworn in New Year's Day in the lobby of the Benton County courthouse.

General News on 01/09/2019