— City officials will begin 2019 city business appointing attorneys — prosecuting and city attorney — and considering salaries for city officials and employees.

Two resolutions are on the agenda to appoint the attorneys, an annual business.

Shane Perry is expected to be reappointed as city attorney. Perry, of Bentonville, is to be paid an hourly rate for all legal services performed at $200 per hour. He is also authorized to appoint one or more attorneys as deemed necessary at the same compensation rate, according to Resolution 420.

Jay Williams and Joel Kurtz, both from Gentry, are to be appointed as city prosecutor and deputy city prosecutor. According to Resolution 421, the compensation for both is a monthly flat fee of $3,000 per month on District Court matters and $225 per hour for circuit court matters. Both shall also be reimbursed for any out of pocket expenses.

Ordinance 635 is to adjust the compensation for the office of mayor beginning Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2022. A dollar amount was not in the blank of the proposed ordinance.

In June 2018, council members approved Ordinance 618 to decrease the salary of the mayor’s position for the coming year to $30,000. Mayor Jackie Crabtree currently makes $50,000.

At the June meeting, City Clerk Sandy Button, chairing the meeting, said:

“We have an ordinance on the books that says we’ll set the mayor’s salary in an election year,” Button said. “I’ve prepared the ordinance as we have every four years. It will start Jan. 1, 2019, and run through Dec. 31, 2022.

“This is the third time we’ve done this … because you don’t know the experience of the person who might run for the job,” Button reminded council members. “In January, you can go back in and reevaluate the person and the experience of the person who does get the job and you can amend for what would be appropriate for the person.”

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 633 – Rezone John Dye

• Ord. 634 – Rezone Scott Jacobs

• Employee Cost of Living Increase

• Ord. 636 – Bond Issue – Waste Water Treatment Plant

• Award Bid – Waste Water Treatment Plant

• Ord. 637 – Rezone R-1 to R-2 SF Walton Family Trust

The City Council meeting is open to the public.