Photograph submitted Brian Stamps, officer first class, and his partner, Dock, are on call as needed in addition to Napo, the city's other canine, with his handler, John Hicks.

A second canine has been added to the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Police officer Brian Stamps, an officer first class, has been trained as a canine handler and is handling Dock, a 15-month-old Dutch shepherd. Both are Arkansas state certified dual purpose canine team.

According to Stamps, Dock is trained to track, apprehend and alert to various odors of narcotics.

"Just seeing Napo and Officer Hicks working together" inspired Stamps, he said. "I wanted to go to the next step in my career. I'd heard that being a canine handler is very rewarding."

"I love it so far, " Stamps said. "We've become buddies already. It's just like having a partner. If anything, I might be called to traffic stops I didn't initiate," he said, adding that he's still a patrol officer.

Stamps said Dock is trained in four main drug types -- marijuana, cocaine, heroine and meth "or any similar derivative of those substances." He said he is a passive alert dog and does not jump on or damage a vehicle.

"He also serves the purpose of tracking and apprehending," Stamps said, adding that he successfully certified in the top of his class in tracking. He said that skill can be used for finding lost or endangered children as well as fleeing suspects.

Dock was obtained from the same facility as Napo, the city's other canine.

"The greatest part of the story," according to public information officer Michael Lisenbee, "is that the cost to city and police department was minimal to none. There was lot of fundraising, as well as funds from Benton County drug fund and the city drug fund, were used towards purchase and training."

Lisenbee said Dr. Gary France from Pea Ridge Veterinary Clinic provides health care and food to the city at no cost. France has a contract with the city to house dogs picked up by police.

"It's a luxury, Lisenbee said. "Both canine handlers live in city, so on call status, and work opposite shifts so we always a canine available seven days a week."

General News on 01/02/2019