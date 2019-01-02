TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Mitzi Taylor, executive broker/realtor, and Kathy Bass, office manager, invited all to the grand opening/ribbon cutting of the Pea Ridge branch of NWA Residential Real Estate at 574 Weston St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Taylor said both she and Reeves are accessible by cell phone. Taylor is a 1987 graduate of Pea Ridge High School and has a master's degree in business. Realtor Nathan Reeves is a 2005 graduate of PRHS and has been in real estate for a year and a half. Taylor's cell phone number is 479-366-6893; Reeves' cell phone number is 479-200-8574.

Taylor

Reeves

Business on 01/02/2019