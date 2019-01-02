The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will begin with a public hearing to consider a request to rezone 10.40 acres on 590 Pickens Rd. (the Walton Family Trust) from single-family residential (R-1) to R-2SF residential.
Planning Commission members will also elect officers.
Public hearing
Planning Commission meeting
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3
Pea Ridge City Hall
Other items on the agenda include:
• Home occupation request, 330 Washburn St., Kerri Christensen;
• Lot split 10.80 acres, 590 W. Pickens Rd., Walton Family Trust;
• Rezone R-1 to R-2SF 10.40 acres, 590 W. Pickens Rd., Walton Family Trust; and
• Preliminary plat, 36 Lots Woodbridge Subdivision, Pickens & Hayden Roads, K-Vest Inc.
The meeting is open to the public.General News on 01/02/2019
Print Headline: Planners meet Thursday