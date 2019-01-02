The Pea Ridge Planning Commission will begin with a public hearing to consider a request to rezone 10.40 acres on 590 Pickens Rd. (the Walton Family Trust) from single-family residential (R-1) to R-2SF residential.

Planning Commission members will also elect officers.

Public hearing Planning Commission meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 Pea Ridge City Hall

Other items on the agenda include:

• Home occupation request, 330 Washburn St., Kerri Christensen;

• Lot split 10.80 acres, 590 W. Pickens Rd., Walton Family Trust;

• Rezone R-1 to R-2SF 10.40 acres, 590 W. Pickens Rd., Walton Family Trust; and

• Preliminary plat, 36 Lots Woodbridge Subdivision, Pickens & Hayden Roads, K-Vest Inc.

The meeting is open to the public.

