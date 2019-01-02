TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Miss Pea Ridge 2018 Makenzie Shirley (right) and first runner-up Mackenzie France posed for photographs at the end of the pageants Friday night.

Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Claire Hale (center) is flanked by first runner-up Kailey King (right) and second runner-up Kyla Wheeless.

Teen Miss Pea Ridge Raegan Grace Bleything (center) posed with her court -- first runner-up Madison McDonald (right) and second runner-up Zoe Rusher (left).

Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis (center) is joined by first runner-up Sally Mae Shamburger (left) and second runner-up Savannah Jo Young (right).

