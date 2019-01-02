Terry A. Skelton

Terry A. Skelton, 58, of Garfield, Ark., died Dec, 22, 2018. She was born May 11, 1960, in Beaumont, Miss., to Martin Shaw and Betty Henson Burnett.

She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Tracy Christina Elder.

Survivors are her husband, Johnny; two sons, Chad and Billy Joe Robinson; two stepsons, Jason and Adam Skelton; three brothers, James, Curtis and Kevin Matthew Barnett; and 11 grandchildren.

Visitation is was 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Pratt Cemetery, Garfield.

Shirley Ann 'Cheyenne' Utter

Shirley Ann 'Cheyenne' Utter, 69, of Jacket, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in her home. She was born Nov. 27, 1949, in DeQueen, Ark., to Robert Jess Suggs and Annie May Brail Suggs.

She was employed as a CNA, enjoyed playing cards, music, garage sales and flea markets. She attended the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Robert Suggs, Delbert Suggs, Lee Suggs, Johnny Suggs, Jessie Suggs, James Suggs and Kenneth Suggs; one sister, Maudine Taylor; and one great-granddaughter, Carlyn Hammers.

Survivors are two sons, Robert Lee Rusher (Karen) and Danny Rusher, both of Exeter, Mo.; one daughter, Sherry Cutberth (Donnie) of Washburn, Mo.; one stepson, Tony Utter of Tulsa, Okla.; five stepdaughters, Stormy Pierpont (Donnie) of Joplin, Mo., Crystal Scott of Springfield, Mo., Tabitha Madison of Exeter, Mo., and Tandi Goutney (Jessie) and Lyndi Utter, both of Cassville, Mo.; two sisters, Lois Dutton and Sarah Irons (Sammy), both of Rogers, Ark.; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, in the funeral home.

Funeral was held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Tucks Chapel Cemetery.

