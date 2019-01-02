Reviewing the year's headlines reveals slices of life in Pea Ridge.

From the placing of historical markers in front of a century-old church to the ground breakings and ribbon cuttings of new businesses, subdivisions and a high school, signs of both history and growth marked this past year. The Planning Commission has been busy reviewing preliminary and final plats for commercial development as well as residential subdivisions.

One evidence of growth is reflected in the number of building permits issued by City Hall. Building permits issued by month for 2018 were:

Jan.^7

Feb.^unavailable

March^1

April^14

May^14

June^8

July^3

Aug.^11

Sept.^1

Oct.^11

Nov.^5

During the summer, the staff of several city departments were introduced including employees from the Water/Wastewater Department, the Library and the Street Department. Each of these people works hard to maintain the infrastructure residents of Pea Ridge enjoy.

Plans continued on the new wastewater treatment plant as city officials approved the bids during a special meeting Dec. 4. The new plant is designed to treat 1 million gallons per day and will cost $7,811,259.

In July, the City Council approved advertising for bids to construct a splash pad at the City Park. That project is nearing completion as the splash pad construction began in September and is expected to be completed soon for use in the summer of 2019.

Several traditions continued with the Freedom Fest celebration and car show drawing crowds over the summer. The Miss Pea Ridge pageants were sponsored by Beta Alpha. The pageants were begun in 1950.

The annual Mule Jump was held the second Saturday in October and, although cold, rainy weather deterred many, there were still hundreds of people in attendance

The annual Christmas parade was sponsored by Beta Alpha and hundreds of people participated and watched the parade and attended the lighting ceremony downtown.

July 4

Special planning meeting slated

Brothers' Chevy's take 1st

Pea Ridge man arrested for thefts

Butler arrested at accident scene

Meet the Water Utilities Department staff

July 11

Alderman wants to add ward

Vets retire flags

New Willow Run plat approved

New vendor at market

Safety, security are top concerns

Meet the library staff

July 18

Teacher saves children

Real Estate office opens doors in town

Help stuff the Bus; Donate school supplies for kids

Meet the Street Department crew

July 25

Council OKs bid advertisements for splash pad

Meeting inspires collaboration

Third ward discussion passed to commission

Municipal candidate filing period begins

Aug. 1

Crabtree files for sixth term in office

Wetting it down

City Council considers trash service

Planning commission looks at rezone requests

NEBCO receives grant from rural services

Aug. 8

Volunteers give to students

Wall files for mayor

New security for athletics

Pride Night is Saturday, Aug. 18

FOP charity golf tournament is a success

Aug. 15

Miss Shirley crowned Miss Benton County

Keene files for council seat; Seats still open; Deadline is Friday

Council set for Aug. 21

School Resource Officers greet teachers

Developer's Slack Street plans stymied by changes

Aug. 22

Boutique offers unique items

Seats contested; Gateway seats: No opponents

Optimists give to students

Aug. 29

Historical church recognized

Two seek clerk seat

Four men seek two PR city council seats

Home business tops agenda

Quail habitat project check presented

Sept. 5

School safety is paramount

Cycling team work out

Time for breakfast

Water costs are not highest

Sept. 12

Gov. Hutchinson praises STEM program; "What you're doing is amazing!"

Three expelled; Staff wants to provide safe learning environment

Flags adorn neighborhood

Council considers bids for fire, police

Sept. 19

Crabtree, Wall share visions, plans for Pea Ridge

'Hawks best lions

Sanders withdraws election bid

Plan tabled for lack of information

PRHS Alumni host dinner and pie auction Saturday

Sept. 26

Crabtree, Wall differ on issues

Trail concept plan OKd

City council candidates want cooperation

Voters have a choice: Experience or new?

Oct. 3

Doyle's remains found

See Ya'at the Pole at dawn

Homecoming Queen named

Three differ on vision

Quilt, bowl to be auctioned for charity

Oct. 10

30th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; 'How high is it?'

School Board approves salary increases; Free flu shots planned

Tobin gets approval

Oct. 17

Tiny mule Pedro delights crowd

Roads, water service are top priorities

School officials clarify action; No new raises

Oct. 24

Bids for sewer plant are high

'Phoenix Rising' performed

Veterans honored in Veterans Day parade

Two Seek City Council seat

Lady 'Hawks head to State Tourney

Oct. 31

Imagine that!

Plans for PRHS go to city

Time to choose

City workers lauded hero's

Nov. 7

Many voters cast ballots

Garfield students will have better internet service

Events slated honoring veterans

PR Police warn of email scam

Case was honorary captain

Nov. 14

Veterans on parade

Mayors retain seats

Police Chief turns in resignation

Hinton honored as grand marshal

City budget on table

Nov. 21

Budget forecast exceeds $9 million

Community comes together

Planners approve lot split, other plans

Hardin's jury trial delayed for DNA expert testimony

Nov. 28

City officials approve $9 million budget; County sales tax has gone up, which is a good thing. City Clerk Sandy Button

Firefighters/first responders save young man's life

Sewer treatment plant plans move ahead

Planners to meet Dec. 4

Dec. 5

Visiting Santa Claus

Top officers awarded; Police promote six

Breaking ground for PRHS

City waives fees for Habitat for Humanity; City employees get merit checks

Dec. 12

Fireman teaches students

Added $2.4 million OKd for sewer plant

Cardiff Manor adds 65 lots

Council sets last meeting of 2018

Stamps: Officer of the year

Dec. 19

Having dream job meant studying

Celebrating Christmas

Woodbridge, new subdivision reviewed

Quilts are stitched with love

Planners nix lot split

Dec. 26

Last day of fall semester brings out cute 'ugly Christmas sweaters

Council agenda updated

Elections were central to news in 2019

