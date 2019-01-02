Reviewing the year's headlines reveals slices of life in Pea Ridge.
From the placing of historical markers in front of a century-old church to the ground breakings and ribbon cuttings of new businesses, subdivisions and a high school, signs of both history and growth marked this past year. The Planning Commission has been busy reviewing preliminary and final plats for commercial development as well as residential subdivisions.
One evidence of growth is reflected in the number of building permits issued by City Hall. Building permits issued by month for 2018 were:
Jan.^7
Feb.^unavailable
March^1
April^14
May^14
June^8
July^3
Aug.^11
Sept.^1
Oct.^11
Nov.^5
During the summer, the staff of several city departments were introduced including employees from the Water/Wastewater Department, the Library and the Street Department. Each of these people works hard to maintain the infrastructure residents of Pea Ridge enjoy.
Plans continued on the new wastewater treatment plant as city officials approved the bids during a special meeting Dec. 4. The new plant is designed to treat 1 million gallons per day and will cost $7,811,259.
In July, the City Council approved advertising for bids to construct a splash pad at the City Park. That project is nearing completion as the splash pad construction began in September and is expected to be completed soon for use in the summer of 2019.
Several traditions continued with the Freedom Fest celebration and car show drawing crowds over the summer. The Miss Pea Ridge pageants were sponsored by Beta Alpha. The pageants were begun in 1950.
The annual Mule Jump was held the second Saturday in October and, although cold, rainy weather deterred many, there were still hundreds of people in attendance
The annual Christmas parade was sponsored by Beta Alpha and hundreds of people participated and watched the parade and attended the lighting ceremony downtown.
July 4
Special planning meeting slated
Brothers' Chevy's take 1st
Pea Ridge man arrested for thefts
Butler arrested at accident scene
Meet the Water Utilities Department staff
July 11
Alderman wants to add ward
Vets retire flags
New Willow Run plat approved
New vendor at market
Safety, security are top concerns
Meet the library staff
July 18
Teacher saves children
Real Estate office opens doors in town
Help stuff the Bus; Donate school supplies for kids
Meet the Street Department crew
July 25
Council OKs bid advertisements for splash pad
Meeting inspires collaboration
Third ward discussion passed to commission
Municipal candidate filing period begins
Aug. 1
Crabtree files for sixth term in office
Wetting it down
City Council considers trash service
Planning commission looks at rezone requests
NEBCO receives grant from rural services
Aug. 8
Volunteers give to students
Wall files for mayor
New security for athletics
Pride Night is Saturday, Aug. 18
FOP charity golf tournament is a success
Aug. 15
Miss Shirley crowned Miss Benton County
Keene files for council seat; Seats still open; Deadline is Friday
Council set for Aug. 21
School Resource Officers greet teachers
Developer's Slack Street plans stymied by changes
Aug. 22
Boutique offers unique items
Seats contested; Gateway seats: No opponents
Optimists give to students
Aug. 29
Historical church recognized
Two seek clerk seat
Four men seek two PR city council seats
Home business tops agenda
Quail habitat project check presented
Sept. 5
School safety is paramount
Cycling team work out
Time for breakfast
Water costs are not highest
Sept. 12
Gov. Hutchinson praises STEM program; "What you're doing is amazing!"
Three expelled; Staff wants to provide safe learning environment
Flags adorn neighborhood
Council considers bids for fire, police
Sept. 19
Crabtree, Wall share visions, plans for Pea Ridge
'Hawks best lions
Sanders withdraws election bid
Plan tabled for lack of information
PRHS Alumni host dinner and pie auction Saturday
Sept. 26
Crabtree, Wall differ on issues
Trail concept plan OKd
City council candidates want cooperation
Voters have a choice: Experience or new?
Oct. 3
Doyle's remains found
See Ya'at the Pole at dawn
Homecoming Queen named
Three differ on vision
Quilt, bowl to be auctioned for charity
Oct. 10
30th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump; 'How high is it?'
School Board approves salary increases; Free flu shots planned
Tobin gets approval
Oct. 17
Tiny mule Pedro delights crowd
Roads, water service are top priorities
School officials clarify action; No new raises
Oct. 24
Bids for sewer plant are high
'Phoenix Rising' performed
Veterans honored in Veterans Day parade
Two Seek City Council seat
Lady 'Hawks head to State Tourney
Oct. 31
Imagine that!
Plans for PRHS go to city
Time to choose
City workers lauded hero's
Nov. 7
Many voters cast ballots
Garfield students will have better internet service
Events slated honoring veterans
PR Police warn of email scam
Case was honorary captain
Nov. 14
Veterans on parade
Mayors retain seats
Police Chief turns in resignation
Hinton honored as grand marshal
City budget on table
Nov. 21
Budget forecast exceeds $9 million
Community comes together
Planners approve lot split, other plans
Hardin's jury trial delayed for DNA expert testimony
Nov. 28
City officials approve $9 million budget; County sales tax has gone up, which is a good thing. City Clerk Sandy Button
Firefighters/first responders save young man's life
Sewer treatment plant plans move ahead
Planners to meet Dec. 4
Dec. 5
Visiting Santa Claus
Top officers awarded; Police promote six
Breaking ground for PRHS
City waives fees for Habitat for Humanity; City employees get merit checks
Dec. 12
Fireman teaches students
Added $2.4 million OKd for sewer plant
Cardiff Manor adds 65 lots
Council sets last meeting of 2018
Stamps: Officer of the year
Dec. 19
Having dream job meant studying
Celebrating Christmas
Woodbridge, new subdivision reviewed
Quilts are stitched with love
Planners nix lot split
Dec. 26
Last day of fall semester brings out cute 'ugly Christmas sweaters
Council agenda updated
