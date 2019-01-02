I am fully convinced that we as believers are going to be shocked someday when we enter into the presence of God. Shocked by His holiness, His glory, His power. But even more, I think we will be shocked by His love. If we could only get this essential truth through our heads, it would save us from many tears and sleepless nights and pain. God loves us extravagantly! We can't fathom the kind of love that God has. He who created us went to the cross and died for us when His justice could only condemn us! We'll be shocked at His utter joy of welcoming us into His Glory.

The Scriptures teach that we were created for God's pleasure and for His glory. We glorify and bring pleasure to Him when we worship Him in Spirit and Truth. When we worship God, it brings joy to Him. He takes great pride in you and me as the highest of all His creation. God delights in you more than even the best parents delight in their sons and daughters!

Take a look at a great verse with me: "The LORD your God is with you, He is mighty to save. He will take great delight in you, He will quiet you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing." Zephaniah 3:17

The word for God "rejoicing" over us literally means "to spin around wildly." God gets more excited about being in my presence than I do about being in His! Do my thoughts towards Him outnumber the sands of the sea? (Psalm 139:17-18) No, they do not. But His thoughts toward me do. That alone makes me want to worship with my whole heart. If the God of the universe loves me enough to "spin wildly" over me, shouldn't I get at least a little bit emotional when I worship Him?

Think about His love in the coming days. Remember, God takes pleasure in being God. He delights in your presence and dances over you with joy. We should take pleasure in being God's creation and in being God's child. If we do, we won't ever be the same again. Grace and Peace.

•••

Editor's note: This column was written by George Wisley, former assistant pastor at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church, and was originally published Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2005.

