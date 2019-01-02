July 4

Edward O. Barnard, 79, Rogers, died June 28, 2018. He was born on Sept. 17, 1938, in Boxley Valley, Ark., to Corby and Leota Barnard.

Guy 'Jew Boy' Graham, 87, died June 28, 2018. He was born to Ernest & Cleava Graham in Avoca, Ark., on March 19, 1931.

Shelby Wayne Hubbard Jr., 17, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 23, 2018, in Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Nov. 6, 2000, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Shelby "Dusty" Wayne Hubbard and Lorie Ann McMillan Hubbard.

Dr. Deborah Lipscomb, 66, of Tahlequah, Okla., died June 27, 2018. She was born to Belva Lee Roberson and Thomas Joseph Inda on Sept. 26, 1951, in Bartlesville, Okla.

July 11

Harold Glenn Bell, 75, of Bentonville, Ark., died on July 4, 2018, in Jamestown Rehabilitation Center in Rogers, Ark., in the presence of his family. He was born in Rogers on March 23, 1943, to Lewis Presley Bell and Oletha Pearl (nee John) Bell.

Mary Ann Carr, 65, of Garfield, died July 8, 2018, in Rogers. She was born Jan. 18, 1953, to Leon Trucks and Mary Manley in Detroit, Mich.

Shirley Ann Evans, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 2, 2018, at Ashley Health and Rehab. She was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Marseilles, Ill., to Victor Charles Flori and Stella Marie Underwood Flori.

Nathan Marvin Foster, 41, died in his home on July 6, 2018. He was born Jan. 11, 1977, in Springdale, Ark., to Jesse Wayne and Shanna (Williams) Foster.

Nancy Muriel Powers, 84, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died July 3, 2018, at Legacy Hospice in Bentonville. She was born June 15, 1934, in Dearborn, Mich., to Sherman Smith Fassett and Cora Louise Ingalls Fassett.

Yvonne Kay Tracy, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Ozark Terrace Nursing Home Rogers, Ark. She was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Ionia, Kan., to Glenn and Edith Gailey-Ault.

July 18

Richard Anthony Bone (AKA Tony or Fred), 49, of Pea Ridge, died July 14, 2018. He was born Nov. 2, 1968, at Bates Hospital in Bentonville, Ark., to Johnny and Joyce Bone of Pea Ridge, Ark.

Curtis Allen Brown, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died July 11 in his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1955, to Charles Keith Brown and Vera Ellen Seichepine Brown.

Terri Lynn Holliday Buckley, 62, of Bentonville, Ark., died Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Circle of Life in Bentonville. She was born April 14, 1956, in Bentonville, to Donald W. and Shirley Mae Lawson Holliday.

Benjiman Franklin DeBoard, 57, of Garfield, Ark., died July 10, 2018. He was born Oct. 22, 1960, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Mary Grove.

Mark Ardell Ward, 54, of Rogers, Ark., died July 11, 2018, in his home. He was born July 19, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, to Morris Ardell Ward Sr. and Elizabeth Anne Seifert Ward.

Virginia Joyce Whitney, 78, of Gravette died July 12, 2018, in Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Redrock, Ark., to Wilburn Eugene Shatswell and Dorothy Smith Shatswell.

July 25

Jasper Dean Herren III, 70, of McGehee, Ark., died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. He was born April 27, 1948, in Lake Village, Ark., to Jasper Dean Herren II and Claudia Russell Herren.

Gary Morris Judd, 77, of Garfield, Ark., died June 4, 2018, at the Circle of Life Hospice in Garfield, following a two-year illness. He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Granby, Mo., to Ivan and Elizabeth (Jones) Judd.

Roger Dale Nyberg, Sr., 67, of Rogers, died July 17 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born May 24, 1951, in Cloquet, Minn., to William and Lucille Nyberg.

Darryl Wayne Sivley, 72, of Garfield, Ark., died June 27, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Aug. 20, 1945, to B.B. Sivley and Verla Webb.

Aug. 1

Sharon (Sherry) Marie Vanhoose, 61, of Pea Ridge, formerly of Russellville, died Saturday, July 28, 2018. She was born Dece. 27, 1956, to James and Charlene Claypool in Iowa City, Iowa.

Aug. 8

Carl Henry Andrews, 63, of Colcord, Okla., died Aug. 2, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. He was born June 3, 1955, in Garfield, Ark.

Laura Rusher, 50, of Washburn, Mo., formerly of Rogers, Ark., died July 28, 2018, in Harrison, Ark. She was born May 2, 1968, in Bentonville, Ark., to Jim and Betty McMahan Hutcheson.

William Jacob Hendrick Van Twuyver IV, 45, passed away in Bentonville, Ark., on Aug. 1, 2018. He was born Aug. 17, 1972, in Monett, Mo., to William Jacob Hendrick Van Twuyver III and Sue Painter.

Aug. 15

Mary Alice Lushenko, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Ark. She was born April 28, 1961, in Breese, Ill., to Roscoe Miller and Gerita Ann Higgins Miller.

Gary Dean Messer, 77, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2018, in his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1940, at Pea Ridge, to E.C. "Red" Messer and Lennie Belle Hall Messer.

Harold Ralph Snoderly, 78, of Riverside, Mo., died Aug. 6, 2018, in Riverside Nursing Home and Rahab in Riverside, Mo. He was born Oct. 12, 1939, to Ralph and Nora Williams Snoderly at Prairie Creek near Rogers.

Aug. 22

Maddox Neil Easterling, 5 months, of Bethel Heights, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. He was born Feb. 21, 2018 in Bentonville to Maya Marie Jones and Dakin Jon Easterling.

Guy "Pete" McDaniel, 63, of Bentonville, died Aug. 18, 2018, in Bentonville. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Rogers to Lee and Maxine Brooks McDaniel.

Gary Leon Reynolds, 77, a native of Rogers, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. He was born in Rogers on Sept. 23, 1940, to Leon and Lona Marie (Edwards) Reynolds.

Aug. 29

Ricky Dwayne Clark, 56, of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, Aug. 19, in his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Rogers to George Andrew Clark and Etta Frances Butler Clark.

Addie Lee Colclasure, 98, of Rogers, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 30, 1920, in Anadarko, Okla., and was the last surviving child of the late Sterling Merit Tarpley and Winnie Pearl Key Tarpley.

Charles Stanley Filbeck Sr., retired SMSGT, 84, died Aug. 22, 2018, in Rogers, He was born May 4, 1934, in Bentonville, to Issac and Mary Edith (Askren) Filbeck.

Barbara Sue Manes, 84, of Bentonville, died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Mammoth Spring to William Lacy Kennedy and Ora Virginia Whiteside Kennedy.

Sharon Kay Shaffer Nash, 71, died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 in Rogers after a short battle of brain cancer. She was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Garfield to Albert and Maggie Byler Shaffer.

Margarette Marie Ragland, 72, of Rogers, died Aug. 22, 2018, in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born Sept. 25, 1945 in Edinburg, Texas.

Shaun Lee Spillman, 34, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Aug. 23, in his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1984, in Rogers to James Richard Spillman Sr. and Cynthia Reanee Lancaster Spillman.

Sept. 5

Timothy Paul Brandes, 47, of Garfield, died Aug. 29, 2018. He was born July 29, 1971, in Winona, Minn.

Clethia Ann Harris, 58, of Fayetteville, died Aug. 27, 2018, in Bethel Heights. She was born Feb. 17, 1960, in Aurora, Colo., to Elmer and Mary Sisco Bohannan.

Holly JoAnn Pedersen, 43, of Siloam Springs, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. She was born Dec. 8, 1974, in Columbus, Ohio, to Donald Bondo Pederson and Audrey Ramona Johnson Pedersen.

Darlean Lois Rust, 85, of Springdale, died Aug. 28, 2018. She was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Wabannsee, Kan., to Clyde and Lillian Gustin Hilbish.

Joyce Marie Tripp, 77, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in her home. She was born April 11, 1941, in Golden, Mo., to William Bargay and Lottie Mae Ward Bargay.

Bonnie Sue VanHook, 78, of Rogers, died Aug. 28, 2018, in Fayetteville. She was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Garfield to Elbert and Lucy Green Searcy.

Gary Webb, 73, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Aug. 30, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Jan. 13, 1945, in Amarillo, Texas, to Leonard Newton Webb and Della Maude Mason Webb.

Sept. 12

Martin John "Marty" Catlin, 57, of Harrison, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born May 11, 1961, in Salina, Kan., to William Lee and Janet Althea (Heald) Catlin.

Nicholas Taylor Cline, 28, of Avoca, Ark., died Sept. 5, 2018. He was born on June 28, 1990, in Rogers, Ark.

Teddy Ray Howell, 58, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 29, 2018.

Imogene Darlene Rogers Stanford, 92, of Avoca, Ark., died Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. She was born June 23, 1926, in Osage County, Okla., and was the last surviving child of John Oparks Rogers and Belle Grizelle Johns Rogers.

Sept. 19

Rhonda Hignite, 62, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, surrounded by her family at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Springdale, Ark., to Bill and Edith Long.

James "Jay"Dale Stokes Jr., 55, Bentonville, died Sept. 10, 2018. He ws born Sept. 18, 1962, in El Cajon, Calif., to James Stokes Sr. and Jackie Cairns Stokes.

Sandra Adams Walsh, 79, of Rogers, Ark., died in Mercy Hospital Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. She was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Fayetteville, Ark., to R.A. (Red) and Mildred Adams.

Sept. 26

Donnah Sue Breeden, 70, of Pineville, Mo., died Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born April 12, 1948, in McComb, Mo., to Albert Absen McGarrah and Sophronia Ordis Davidson McGarrah.

Mamie Louise Tadlock, 93, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 19, 2018, in Innisfree Nursing in Rogers, Ark. She was born Mamie Louise Wells Nov. 3, 1924, in Tecumseh, Kan., to Edward D. Wells of New Albany, Ind., and Edyth Irene Marsh Wells of Chicago, Ill.

Ruby Elizabeth Upshaw, 95, of Springdale, Ark., died Sept. 16,2018, in Springdale. She was born July 24, 1923, in Hindsville, Ark., to Jim Wade and Nellie (Lane) Wade.

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Kathryn LaRose Duncan, 72, of Washburn, Mo., died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in her home following an illness. She was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Enid, Okla., to Wayne and Mavis (Chisolm) Pack.

Mary Fabbri Martinkewiz, 81, died Oct. 1, 2018. She was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Chicago, Ill., to Angelo and Angela Fabbri, who were immigrants from Italy.

Audrey Ramona Pedersen, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 29, 2018 due to an accidental fall. She was born April 6, 1940, in Webster, South Dakota, the only child of Casper and Evelyn Johnson (nee Kampen).

Jo Ann Staats, 64, of Garfield, died Oct. 3, 2018, in her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1953, in Bentonville to Benjamin Staats and Angie Jackson.

Shirley Kay Tacker, 68, of Pineville, Mo., died Oct. 5 in her home. She was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Bentonville to Daryle Leo Greene and Zora Lavaun Dean Greene.

Oct. 17

Amy May Brown, 48, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in her home. She was born on Sept. 30, 1969, in Bentonville, Ark., to Cecil Earnest Troy Jr. and Janet Lou Rohm Troy.

Gladys Burgess, 92, longtime resident of Gentry, Ark., died on Oct. 12, 2018 in Rogers, Ark. She was born on Dec. 2, 1925, in Rogers, Ark., to Bill Graham and Savannah Matlock Graham.

Linda Louise Christensen, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born May 26, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., to Robert Samuel Gier and Oma Helen Benton Gier.

David "Crew" Allen Collins, 62, of Garfield, Ark., died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bentonville. Crew spent most of his life as a mechanic and a heavy equipment operator and formerly worked for the Benton County Road Department.

Herbert G. Henderson, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Feb. 18, 1928, in Barry County, Mo., the fifth child of seven born to Herman Gentry Henderson and Tona Pearl Moyer Henderson.

Rex G. McNabb, 74, of Exeter, Mo., died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1944, in Cassville, Mo., to John William and Billie Ivadine (Gregory) McNabb.

Oct. 24

Alonzo "Lonnie" Lewis Farrar, 85, of Little Flock, formerly of Fayetteville, died Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Rogers. He was born June 25, 1933, in Fayetteville to Cecil and Angie Lewis Farrar.

Robert Lee Hamilton, 88, of Garfield, died Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in his home. He was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Wynn, to Charles M. and Martha Hamilton.

Laura Mae Miller-Sypult, 91, of Rogers, died Oct. 15, 2018. She was born Sept. 26, 1927, in Smackover, to parents Linard Willis and Omey Rowell Willis.

Victor Ocote, 49, of Rogers, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 16, 1968, in Santa Cruz, Mexico, to Maximino and Antonia Isidro Ocote.

Willie "Bill" Triche Jr., 88, died Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Little Flock. He was a native of Ponchatoula, La., and former resident of Baton Rouge.

Oct. 31

Stephanie Gay Danner, 51, of Bentonville died Oct. 25 in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Bakersfield, Calif., to James Clee Wright and Nettie Ann Rains.

Cerilla Doyle (Bolton/Clayton) was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Sept. 2, 1957, to Betty Snyder and James Bolton. She was the wife of the late Richard Doyle.

John Henry "J.H." Keith, 89, a resident of Pryor, Okla., and former lifelong resident of Centerton and Hiwasse, died in the Colonial Terrace Care Center in Pryor on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. He was born April 1, 1929, to James Russell and Gladys (Edwards) Keith in Hiwasse.

Bobby Burks Lawson, 69, of Rogers, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A lifelong resident of Rogers, he was born July 30, 1949, to Mary Marvene Brown Lawson and Johnny Floyd Lawson.

Nov. 7

Nov. 14

Carol Elaine Chambers, 62, of Garfield, died Nov. 9, 2018, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 19, 1956, in Rogers to Charley Gene Meeker and Rosemary Lucille Barnes Meeker.

Janet Meserve Tidwell, 80, of Lost Bridge Village, Garfield, Ark., died at home on Nov. 6, 2018. She was born in Marlbrough, Mass., to Lt. Col. G. Donald and Doris F. Meserve.

Nov. 21

Gerald Lee Buck, 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.

Mary Marvene Lawson, 92, of Rogers, died Nov. 12, 2018. She was born on May 11, 1926, in Garfield, Ark., to Elmer Lee and Mollie Snoderly Brown.

Dorothy Robinson, 95, of Garfield died Sunday, Nov. 18. Services are pending with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Glenn Wallace Whitney, 83, of Gravette, died Nov. 18 in Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville. He was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Manhattan, Kan., to Clyde Archer Whitney and Faye Elizabeth Fairbanks Whitney.

Joni Lynn Wright, 52, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 12, 2018, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 1, 1966, in Nyssa, Ore., to David Lloyd Lowe and Virginia Mae McCool.

Nov. 28

Rylee Abigail Stevens-Adams, 14, of Seligman, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. She was born May 12, 2004, in Fayetteville, Ark., to John Stevens and Tabitha Nichols.

Mary Ann Cutberth, 74, of Anderson, Mo., died Nov. 23, 2018, in her home. She was born March 13, 1944, in Benton County, Ark., to Willie Gamble and Mary Gladys Scoggin Gamble.

James Lee Leach, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Mo., died Nov. 26, 2018, in the Mt. Vernon Veteran's Home. He was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Garfield, Ark., to Truman Leach and Lorene Margaret Roberts Leach.

Dorothy Snoderly Robinson, 95, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 18, 2018, in Rogers Health and Rehab. She was born Aug. 8, 1923, in Garfield to Henry David Snoderly and Stella Samantha Atkisson Snoderly.

Jeffrey Daniel Scates, 60, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 19, 2018, in Legacy Village Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Wichita, Kan., to Richard Thomas Scates and N. Jane (King) Scates.

Dec. 5

Ramona Kathline Beard, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 26, 2018, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark. She was born March 24, 1945, in Bakersfield, Calif., to William Kiser Swearingen and Inez Roland Swearingen.

Ruby Edrafaye Canoy, 90, of Bentonville, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Bradford House Nursing and Rehab in Bentonville. She was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Garfield, Ark., to Albert Lee Shaffer and Maggie Byler Shaffer.

Betty Sue DeWitt, 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Ark. She was born July 18, 1937, in Marble, Ark., to Arthur Albert Lynch and Sarah Ann McCollough Lynch.

Carolyn McCoy, 85, of Springdale, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. She was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Dec. 12

M. Carnell Beck, 91, of Jonesboro, formerly of Searcy, died Dec. 5, 2018. She was born in the Holly Springs Community of Searcy, to Hubert and Beulah Andrews Grimes on March 28, 1927.

Malcolm Edwin Brewer, 98, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. He was born July 24, 1920 in Llano, Texas, to Robert and Lila Brewer.

Joshua Michael Brown, 37, of Rogers Ark., died Nov. 30, 2018, in his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1981.

Elmina Cargile, 75, of Pineville, Mo., died Dec. 9, 2018, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born July 4, 1943, in Mapleton, Kan., to Charles Clyde Reed and Leota Fay Jennings Reed.

Henry "Curly" Hawkins, 76, of Springdale, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Fayetteville. He was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Indio, Calif., to William and Dolly Lewellan Hawkins.

Pauline Velma Lewis, 84, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 18, 1934, in Savoy to Henry Beecher and Lydia Thelma Jones Paschal.

Vance William Montgomery, 59, died Dec. 6, 2018, in Pea Ridge, Ark. He was born April 19, 1959, to Eugene and Glenna (Light) Montgomery in Phoenix, Ariz.

Dec. 19

Clifford Dover, 71, of Pea Ridge, died Dec. 16, in Bradford House in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Chester, Ark., to Eugene Clifford Dover and Esther Lee Seratt.

Coin "Bud" Earnest, 95, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in his home surrounded by his children. He was born on Sept. 30, 1923, in Garfield, Ark., to William Tell and Nettie (Boyd) Earnest.

Sue Ellen Easter, 79, of Gateway, Ark., died Dec. 15, 2018, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born June 7, 1939, in Heavener, Okla., to Vada Jackson and Essie Faye Benson Wilson.

Christian Michael Hobkirk, 32, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in his home. He was born June 19, 1986, in Rogers, Ark., to Barry Beckwith and Ruby Ann Hobkirk.

Kathryn Marie Monroe, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2018, in Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers, Ark. She was born Jan. 4, 1957, in Columbus, Ga., to Daniel Joseph Costello and Nellie Frances Young Costello.

William Michael Moon, 96, of, Pea Ridge died Dec. 16, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Jan. 25, 1922, in Gould, Okla., to George Washington Moon and Ema Leona Parrish Moon.

Dec. 26

Barbara Ann Lakey, 58, of Pineville, Mo., died Dec. 15, 2018, in her home. She was born June 4, 1960, in Denver, Colo., to R.B. Smith and Faye Proctor Smith.

Dorothy Mae Scates, 86, died Dec. 19, 2018, in her home in Pea Ridge. She was born on April 29, 1932, in Clifty, Ark., to Orval L. and Mabel T. (David) Smith.

