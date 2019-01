Missouri Southern State University

Local students named to the deans list for the fall 2018 semester at Missouri Southern State University include full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Pea Ridge: Joshua R. Estes, Courtney R. Ford and Kyle A. Thielemier

Community on 01/02/2019