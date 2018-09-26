Mule Jump art contest open to all

An art contest celebrating the 30th annual Mule Jump is open to students and adult artists. The contest, sponsored by the Pea Ridge Optimist Club, offers ribbons for first, second and third place and each division will be awarded a "Best in Show" ribbon and $25 prize money.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.