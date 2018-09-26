Council candidates want cooperation

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Candidates Cody Keene, Matt Ahart and Bob Cottingham spoke to about 50 people attending a municipal candidate forum Monday evening in the cafeteria at the high school. The forum was sponsored by The TIMES.

Three men running for City Council answered questions at the Pea Ridge Municipal Candidate Forum Monday night. Questions were presented by Rusty Turner, editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, parent company of the Pea Ridge TIMES.