PRHS Alumni host dinner and pie auction Saturday

The annual Ham and Bean Dinner and Pie Auction, sponsored by the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association, is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria on Weston Street. Serving of the meal is to begin at 5 p.m. and to continue until 7 p.m. The Pie Auction will start at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the evening.

