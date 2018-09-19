PRHS Alumni host dinner and pie auction Saturday
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The annual Ham and Bean Dinner and Pie Auction, sponsored by the Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association, is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in the Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria on Weston Street. Serving of the meal is to begin at 5 p.m. and to continue until 7 p.m. The Pie Auction will start at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the evening.
