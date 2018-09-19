Plan tabled for lack of information
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A large scale development plan for a commercial development by Pat Tobin was again tabled by Planning Commission members Tuesday as the engineer presenting the changes requested did not have answers to questions planners asked nor did he have information requested at the last tech review meeting.
