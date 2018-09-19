Library hosts dance party

The annual transition from the steamy days of summer into the festive days of fall deserves a party and the Friends of the Pea Ridge Community Library has just such an event. Come join us for a lively night at Swing Under the Stars on Sept. 21 (ages 12 and up only). This is sure to be the hotspot in Pea Ridge this week with admission only $2. Beginner's dance lessons will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the dance party will start at 7 p.m.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.