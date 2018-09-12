Legislators tough on prison drug use
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- Legislators convened a special meeting to ask tough questions of prison officials after five inmates died of suspected drug overdoses within a few days.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.