Council considers bids for fire, police

City Council members will consider several financial requests from department heads including Police Chief Ryan Walker and Fire Chief Jamie Baggett at the regular City Council meeting slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the courtroom at City Hall.

