School safety is paramount
Thursday, September 6, 2018
As the culture has changed, educators and school officials are faced with safety and security issues as well as educating students. Taking a proactive step in enhancing school safety, the Pea Ridge School Board approved superintendent Rick Neal's recommendation to create a new position and hired Jamie Woods as the director of school counseling.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.