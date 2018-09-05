Warren grabs top rung in 4A state poll
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Warren came from behind to take down Southside of Batesville to leapfrog over Robinson and Arkadelphia to be voted the number one position in the MaxPreps CBS football poll.
