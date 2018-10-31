God loves you!

At previous church I served, the youth always sat in the balcony section of the sanctuary. After much thought, I devised a sermon in which I could use the balcony section. The premise of the sermon was about attitudes and how we never really got rid of them, but only retooled them into something else that we would keep. My sermon idea was to have five bad attitudes each written on a piece of paper. During the sermon I would hold each one of the attitudes for the congregation to see, then I would wad it into a small ball of paper and toss it into the trash can -- which was in front of the pulpit. There was a sixth attitude, the attitude of love, that we needed to keep. Instead of tossing this one into the trash can, I would fold it up into an airplane and sale it up into the loft where the children often sat during worship.

