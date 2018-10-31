Foster care system is improving
More children placed with relatives
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
LITTLE ROCK -- Thanks to a concentrated effort over the past two years, the Arkansas foster care system has shown several notable improvements.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.