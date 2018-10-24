Lady 'Hawks mechanically sound vs. Lady Cardinals

Lady Blackhawks win consolation match 3-0

By Mark Humphrey Staff writer

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

Staff photograph by Mark Humphrey Lady Blackhawk senior Cassy Porter smashes a hit over the net during the consolation match with the Farmington Lady Cardinals at 4A-1 District tournament hosted by Pea Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Pea Ridge swept the Lady Cardinals, 25-10, 25-22, 26-24, to claim third place. The Lady Blackhawks qualified for state taking on Brookland Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the tourney's first-round at Mena.
Tournament host Pea Ridge gave Farmington few openings to set its offense up as the Lady Blackhawks swept the consolation match, 25-10, 25-22, 26-24, Thursday.

