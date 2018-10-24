Jr. Blackhawk boys take 1st

Junior Blackhawk boys cross country runners took first place in the Huntsville Invitational recently. Jr. High cross country Blackhawks include Joe Adams, Will Anderson, Bric Cates, Joseph Peal, Cooper David, Nikolas "Pickle" Galbraith, Samuel Gregory, Jonathan Lyons, Sebasttien Mullikin, Jacob Stein, Isaac Cruz, Troy Ferguson, Ralsten Mulliken and Drake Satterwhite.

Junior Blackhawk boys cross country runners took first place in the Huntsville Invitational recently. Jr. High cross country Blackhawks include Joe Adams, Will Anderson, Bric Cates, Joseph Peal, Cooper David, Nikolas "Pickle" Galbraith, Samuel Gregory, Jonathan Lyons, Sebasttien Mullikin, Jacob Stein, Isaac Cruz, Troy Ferguson, Ralsten Mulliken and Drake Satterwhite.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.