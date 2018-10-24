Jr. Blackhawk boys take 1st
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Junior Blackhawk boys cross country runners took first place in the Huntsville Invitational recently. Jr. High cross country Blackhawks include Joe Adams, Will Anderson, Bric Cates, Joseph Peal, Cooper David, Nikolas "Pickle" Galbraith, Samuel Gregory, Jonathan Lyons, Sebasttien Mullikin, Jacob Stein, Isaac Cruz, Troy Ferguson, Ralsten Mulliken and Drake Satterwhite.
