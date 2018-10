TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sadie cleared 61.5 inches to win the 30th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump for owner Les Clancy of Ozark, Mo. Clancy was presented a ribbon, a Montana belt buckle, a check, and a handmade bridle from Sue Elverston and Allen McBurnett, maker of the bridle.

Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 Halter Class, Under 51"

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.