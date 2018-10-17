Tiny mule Pedro delights crowd

The little mule who could, Pedro, 8 years old, stands 49 inches at the withers. He cleared 60 inches, but didn't clear 61.5". The little white mule, shown by preacher Richie Dement from Centerville, Mo., made his first appearance in the Pea Ridge Mule Jump this past Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.