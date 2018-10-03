McDaniel arrested
Drugs confiscated
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Pea Ridge Police arrested one man and confiscated more than 1,200 grams of suspected illegal steroids, as a result of an investigation prompted by information received from a task officer with Homeland Security.
