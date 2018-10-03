Button, Kelley seek clerk seat
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Sandy Button and Michael Aaron Kelley are both seeking the position of City Clerk/Treasurer. Both spoke at a forum recently telling their views to the public.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.