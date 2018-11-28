A short agenda faces the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at the regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.

A preliminary plat Phase II with Phase I changes for Cardif Manor by RLP Investments is on the agenda. Cardif Manor is a subdivision planned on Hazelton Road.

There are also two home occupation requests: Brandon Johnson, 1300 Spruce St., and Jennifer Jacobs, 1338 Slack St.

The meeting, which is in the council room at City Hall, is open to the public.

General News on 11/28/2018