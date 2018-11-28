A short agenda faces the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at the regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
A preliminary plat Phase II with Phase I changes for Cardif Manor by RLP Investments is on the agenda. Cardif Manor is a subdivision planned on Hazelton Road.
There are also two home occupation requests: Brandon Johnson, 1300 Spruce St., and Jennifer Jacobs, 1338 Slack St.
The meeting, which is in the council room at City Hall, is open to the public.General News on 11/28/2018
Print Headline: Planners meet Dec. 5