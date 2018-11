Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Nov. 2

McDonald's

203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pea Ridge Early Head Start

183 Hallack Lane, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Pea Ridge Football Concession

781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

No violations.

Sonic

201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Milk was at 45 degrees in a cold holding unit.

Noncritical violations: None

