Mathew Little, 18, is alive today thanks to the diligence of first responders on the Pea Ridge Fire Department and last week at the Pea Ridge City Council, he thanked the firefighters/first-responders at a special ceremony.

According to the report, the Pea Ridge ambulance was dispatched by Benton County Central Communications at 6:15 p.m Sept. 20 after CENCOM received a 9111 call for an unconscious/fainting patient. Seven Pea Ridge Fire Department first-responders responded with five of them arriving in their personal vehicles, according to deputy fire chief Jack Wassman, who said Little was found on the ground with no pulse and not breathing. First-responders began CPR immediately and CENCOM was notified to dispatch the ambulance from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department as the Pea Ridge ambulance was on another call.

Wassman said CPR was performed on Little for about 17 minutes prior to Little being transported by NEBCO to Mercy making the 14-mile trip in 16 minutes.

"Many advanced life-saving procedures were performed and numerous medications were given to Little during his transport," Wassman said, adding that the "most critical thing that was done for Little was the early notification to the 911 center, the quick arrival time of the Pea Ridge first responders, and their immediate performance of CPR."

"In many instances, the outcomes of these types of calls result in tragic and very different outcomes," Wassman said.

"I stand here to present the awards to the members of the Fire Department who resuscitated my life ... I give God all the glory," Little said

As he presented the plaques to each man, the shook hands or embraced. Little said this event helped him to realize that life can going by too quickly and he does not take the fact that he's still here for granted.

