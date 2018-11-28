Monday, Nov. 19

6:49 p.m. Felipe DeJesus Amaya, 57, Garfield, by BCSO, DWi, fourth offense; refuse to submit to intoxication test

Thursday, Nov. 22

9:06 p.m. Jessica M. Baker, 24, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member

9:51 p.m. Joseph Neal Griffith, 53, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, first offense

Monday, Nov. 26

3:54 p.m. Spencer Lee King, 30, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, first-degree criminal mischief

5:12 p.m. Felipe Ramirez-Aldaco, 23, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance Sch. VI; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; open container; obstructing governmental operations

